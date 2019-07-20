Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced Wednesday that it had received a special gift from an unknown benefactor.

The donor, who wished to remain anonymous, gave CHLA $25 million to help fund the expansion of the Neurological Institute and the upgrade of the Interventional Radiology diagnostic and treatment center.

“This truly transformative gift comes at a time when demand is growing quickly — particularly among underserved children in Southern California — both for pediatric neurological care as well as interventional radiology’s broad range of minimally invasive procedures,” said CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano in a statement released Wednesday.

A portion of the funds will be used toward creating a new multidisciplinary Neurological Institute Outpatient Center, reports stated.

“I am beyond grateful for the generosity of this gift, one of the largest single donations in the hospital’s history, and one that invests in healthier futures for the infants, children and youth we serve,” Viviano said.

According to KTLA, the new center will be one of a “handful” in the country that will include “35 patients examination rooms, five electroencephalograph rooms, four consultation rooms, two nurses’ stations and a dedicated playground for neurological patients.”

The center will also be used to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as brain tumors and cardiovascular issues.

The press release said:

By 2022, CHLA’s Neurological Institute is projected to care for more than 31,000 patients a year. The new outpatient center aims to guide families as seamlessly as possible from diagnosis to treatment, from surgery to rehabilitation, for neurological conditions including brain tumors, epilepsy, neuromuscular disorders, craniofacial issues, strokes and more.

Hospital officials said a portion of the monetary gift will also go toward updating existing equipment so that patients may have access to “less invasive yet more precise procedures.”

“This considerable contribution will significantly advance CHLA’s vision of providing each patient and family with care that is timely, personalized, multidisciplinary and family-centered,” said Alexandra Carter, CHLA senior vice president and chief development officer.