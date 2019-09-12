Detroit Policeman Helps Man Shave Outside Comerica Park

A police officer in Detroit, Michigan, is being praised for his act of kindness outside Comerica Park on Wednesday.

Jill Metiva Schafer took photos of the officer as he helped a man standing outside the park to shave his face.

“What a great Detroit cop!! This is right outside Comerica park,” the Facebook post read.

Schafer and her husband were leaving the Tigers game, which was rained out, when she saw the officer helping the man trim his facial hair.

“The game was a rainout but this officer went way above and beyond to help this man shave!!!” she wrote.

In a similar instance in July 2018, a police officer in Tallahassee, Florida, made sure a homeless man was ready for his upcoming job interview at McDonald’s.

Officer Tony Carlson was caught on film as he helped the man shave his beard in a gas station parking lot.

“The man, whose name the officer said is Phil, didn’t have a mirror and was having trouble with the razor. So, Carlson stopped to help him. He tightened a screw on the razor, and shaved Phil’s thick beard for him,” the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The report said Phil had recently applied at the McDonald’s next door but needed to be clean-shaven to get the job.

The homeless man applied for a job at McDonald's and was told he needed to shave his beard. When an officer spotted him struggling to shave without a mirror, he helped him get cleaned up — and get hired! https://t.co/lghm9hj9CK (Video via Tallahassee Police) pic.twitter.com/5rph8TGlKR — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 23, 2018

“If he’s wanting to help himself, I need to be more than helpful and try to help him out the best I can,” the police officer said.

Carlson said policemen do this sort of thing all the time, but this particular act of kindness was caught on camera. He added that he wishes he could have done more for Phil but hopes that others who see the video will follow his lead.

“If somebody else sees this when they can help somebody out, hopefully they’ll think of this,” he commented.

Phil later told radio show host Greg Tish, “I got to get my ID and Social Security card, which Thursday they do at the homeless shelter,” adding that even though the position was a janitorial one, he said, “I’m going to do it.”