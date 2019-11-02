4-Year-Old Boy Rescues Family from House Fire

A little boy is being hailed as a hero after saving his family from a fire inside their home in Raven, Virginia, this week.

Four-year-old Elijah Spaulding said he smelled smoke from the blaze and alerted his mother to the danger.

“I smelled the fire, I pulled her out of the bed and I went in mommy’s room with sissy, and I told her ‘mommy there’s a fire,'” the boy commented, adding, “I got her out!”

His mother, Mylinda, said she taught her son what to do if there was ever an emergency.

“He said, ‘mommy, we got to get out.’ I said, ‘did you get your sister,’ and he had his sister in his arms,” she commented.

Elijah’s father, Bobby, was at work when the incident occurred and said his wife was so upset, he did not realize what happened until he made it back home.

“I really didn’t understand my wife when she called,” he said. “She was hysterical and I just looked at my boss and said I have to go, there’s something wrong. One of my co-workers rushed me back here and that’s when I saw that it was a house fire.”

Unfortunately, the family lost everything in the blaze, including their beloved one-year-old Great Dane, Harley.

“He was heart-broken about his dog,” Mylinda said of her child’s sadness over losing his pet.

However, the young mother noted that they chose to see the incident as a new beginning.

“We’re going to take it day by day, and eventually again we’ll have a better start,” she concluded.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, according to KRON 4.

In July, a similar instance occurred when a five-year-old boy saved his family of 13 people from inside their burning home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois.

Jayden Espinosa told reporters that he walked into the home’s kitchen around 4 a.m. that morning and said what he saw “made my bones hurt.”

The little boy immediately ran up the stairs and began to alert his sleeping family to the danger.

“I wanted to go tell someone,” he recalled.

Thanks to his heroic efforts, all of his family members escaped, and no one was injured.

“He’s a hero,” said his uncle, James Bennett. “We lost everything inside. We lost baby clothes, pictures, IDs, social security cards, birth certificates. We lost everything.”

Jayden’s aunt, Nicole Peeples, stated that she is grateful for her nephew’s bravery.

“He said ‘auntie, auntie, there’s a fire. We need to get out.’ I never smelled any smoke and the fire alarms never went off. I’m so glad he was there,” she commented.

Jayden, who said he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up, even managed to save Rambo, his pet turtle, from the dangerous blaze.

“What he did was courageous. I would hope that anyone would do the same thing,” said the boy’s father, Kashmir Espinosa.