WATCH: Senior Dog Adopted After Spending Half Her Life in Shelter

A senior pit bull-boxer mix has finally been adopted after she spent 6 years living at an animal shelter in Marion, Indiana.

For workers at the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, Sandi is just part of the team, according to WTHR.

“She’s been here longer than any employee we have,” said Christy Bernadin, who is one of the humane society’s board members.

Sandi has lived at the shelter for the past 2,461 days, more than half of her life.

However, all of that changed Friday when Erin and Carrie Rhodes decided to make the golden girl a part of their family, according to KAKE.

“She has an amazing owner that’s picking her up tomorrow,” Bernadin said Thursday. “They don’t have any other dogs, she’s got a dog fence, doggie door, toys, dog bed, you name it.”

When the Rhodes’ dog passed away recently, they were devastated. But after they met Sandi, they knew she was the perfect fit for the hole left in their hearts.

Friday, the shelter made sure Sandi had a sendoff fit for a queen, which included a red carpet and a glittering crown.

“It was a big celebration,” Bernadin said, adding, “We did this one more special than normal, because she had been there so long.”

The humane society said its mission is to “save more lives” by finding pets safe and loving homes.

Bernadin told reporters that the humane society is dedicated to caring for the animals until they are adopted or come to the end of their lives.

“We don’t give up. This is an orphanage. They will live their life out here. We don’t put animals down, we keep them ’til they’re adopted or ’til the end of their life,” Bernadin said.

Thanks to their efforts, Sandi has a new home and a family to love.

“This is why we didn’t give up on her. We knew she would find her forever home sometime. And it’s OK if it takes a little time to find her the right home. Then we don’t have to worry about her coming back or anything bad happening to her,” Bernadin concluded.