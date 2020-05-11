VIDEO: Anonymous Donor Gives $5K in Publix Gift Cards for Mother’s Day

Two hundred women this past weekend received a sweet Mother’s Day surprise at a Publix in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

When Emily Nazworth arrived at the grocery store at 3500 Davie Boulevard on Saturday, she was touched by what happened next, according to WSVN.

Outside the store, an employee stood handing out flowers and $25 gift cards to women shoppers as they entered the building.

“It’s such a lovely touch, and it makes you feel good about what’s going on around,” Nazworth told reporters. “We hope that other people can do nice things like that if they’re able to.”

In celebration of Mother’s Day, an anonymous donor bought $5,000 worth of the cards and instructed the employees to offer them and the flowers to the women who walked through the doors, according to CBS Miami.

“Not everybody’s willing to do something so nice, you know, they don’t think of others, they just think of themselves. But at this time, it’s very nice to have that gesture and I feel so lucky,” Nazworth continued.

The donor wanted to offer the cards and flowers to ease the recipient’s financial burdens and lift their spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a very nice gesture, definitely, during this time, and they should continue to do good deeds like this for people, because it really helps,” shopper Sofia Shelton commented.

The anonymous person also hoped the gift would encourage others to be generous to their neighbors.

“They said somebody donated and gave me a gift card I guess for Mother’s Day, that’s very nice of them and I just used it, so thank you,” another recipient said.

Sunday on Twitter, Publix expressed gratitude to mothers everywhere for taking care of their loved ones.

“Today, we’re celebrating the strength of all who mother– you are essential. Happy #MothersDay,” the tweet read.