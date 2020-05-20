A woman in Malaysia born without arms has been using her feet to sew personal protective equipment (PPE) to help frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many people have been asking to see how I use a sewing machine, so I’ll show you my own method when sewing with my feet,” Norfarrah Syahirah Shaari wrote in a video posted to her Facebook page.

Shaari uses her toes to fold the fabric and hold the sewing machine so it stitches together the pieces of fabric. She makes the material as part of a volunteer program being held at Teluk Intan Community College, the Malay Mail reported.

Shaari said she felt “really motivated” to help support our frontliners.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 7,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Malaysia and 114 deaths as of Wednesday.