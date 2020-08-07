An elderly man in Harpursville, New York, is back to mowing his lawn in style thanks to an anonymous donor’s generous gift.

Eighty-five-year-old Gordon Blakeslee loves to use his red 2009 Craftsman riding lawn mower, according to WBNG 12 News.

“A lot of people, my son is one of them, they cut it too short,” he said of his grass.

However, when he left his home to stay with family temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic, the lawn mower was stolen.

“That was something that was precious to him, everything that he has, has value to him,” said his daughter in law, Candace Blakeslee. “If it’s not broken, it doesn’t need to be repaired or replaced.”

Blakeslee was so upset about the situation that when he returned home he made a cardboard sign that read: “Bring Back My Mower I Am 85 Years Old! I Can’t Push,” and placed it outside his house.

“I want it back,” he told reporters, adding, “I used to work out here, when my wife was alive, I used to work out there all day long.”

When News 12 shared the story on Wednesday, Facebook users expressed their desire to help Blakeslee find the mower or help him get a new one.

“We need to get his 2009 craftsman back or get him one just like it. Cmon people let’s get this started!” One person wrote.

Not long after, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office delivered a brand new red Craftsman riding lawn mower to his home, courtesy of an anonymous donor.

Blakeslee was shocked when he received the gift and said he never thought he would get so much attention.

“Thank you, what else can I say, I really appreciate it. It’s got some new upgrades to it, that’s a lot better than my old one,” he commented, adding, “There are still some good people out there.”

Blakeslee then hopped into the seat and took it for a spin around his yard.

“It gets me out, get some fresh air, gets me some exercise. That’s the main thing. Sit [inside], and you don’t last long,” he explained and said to prevent this one from being stolen, he would have security cameras installed and keep it locked up.