CNN’s Chris Cuomo received backlash Monday after criticizing President Trump for removing his mask at the White House, when Cuomo reportedly broke his own quarantine earlier this year.

“He had his video crew capture that stupid scene again so he could put out propaganda, fronting a lie to his people once again. Just like ‘don’t worry about the mask,’ now he says, ‘Don’t worry about COVID, don’t let it control your life,'” the anchor said:

Chris Cuomo says he won’t play the president’s White House “propaganda” video on CNN. “How much bullshit do you need in your life?” 😳 pic.twitter.com/nq3QBox502 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) October 6, 2020

“Just propaganda. That’s all it is. I know there’s sound to it, I’m not gonna play it for you. Why should I? How much bullshit do you need in your life?” he continued.

However, filmmaker Kelb Hull pointed out that Cuomo reportedly broke his own quarantine and “didn’t wear a mask”:

Chris Cuomo was diagnosed with COVID-19, broke quarantine, didn’t wear a mask, put others in danger, got into a fight with a cyclist who called him out, then pretended nothing ever happened and threw a party when his “quarantine” was over. https://t.co/YtCZMXm8gR — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 6, 2020

“I never want to hear a Cuomo talk about honesty. Ever,” one Twitter user replied to Hull.

“You’re not fooling anyone Fredo we’re on to you,” another commented.

Cuomo announced in late March that he had tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus and his wife, Cristina, was diagnosed with it in April, according to Breitbart News.

“Sure enough, Cristina has COVID now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

However, a biker identified as David told the New York Post he saw Cuomo violating his quarantine on Easter Sunday in East Hampton.

“David alleged that when he confronted Cuomo about breaking quarantine, the CNN host verbally accosted him,” the report said, adding that CNN later released footage of him making his “official reentry from the basement.”

During Monday’s broadcast of Prime Time, Cuomo claimed President Trump’s return to the White House after battling the coronavirus was staged as a “scene” for a campaign ad.

“If you want to know the reality, the truth, OK, the virus is the truth,” he continued:

The virus doesn’t care about left and right. The virus does what’s reasonable. You give me a chance I will spread. You keep away from me. You don’t give me a chance. I run out of hosts. I die. I’m the truth. If you are doing the right thing, you don’t see me that much. If you are doing the wrong thing, you do. The White House is literally what we fear the most, a rash of contagion called a cluster.

In response to Cuomo’s comments about the president’s return, author and radio host Todd Starnes said the anchor “does know a lot about B.S.”: