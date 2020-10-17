Chick-fil-A Worker Saves Child from Choking to Death in Drive-Thru

A Chick-fil-A worker in Columbus, Georgia, is being praised for saving a child’s life in the restaurant’s drive-thru line on Monday.
When employee Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie heard cries coming from a vehicle in the line shortly after the lunch rush, he quickly jumped into action, according to the Jackson Progress-Argus.
“Kokenzie, an Eagle Scout and CPR certified, followed the panicked calls and observed what seemed to be a father and another customer attempting to free a child in the backseat of a vehicle,” the outlet said.
A seatbelt appeared to be wrapped around the child’s windpipe, the restaurant explained in a Facebook post, adding that another customer was “trying unsuccessfully to assist the father in removing the seat belt by reaching through the back window.”
Moments later, team member Zachary Bullock handed Kokenzie a pair of scissors through the window and he calmly walked to the rear of the vehicle and cut the seatbelt, freeing the child.
“Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation. I am proud of Zack, Justin, Zachary B. and our team for their quick thinking and quick responses,” said store owner and operator Alex Vann.
“This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers. We are glad everyone is alright,” Vann continued.
A Scout should be helpful and “volunteer to help others without expecting a reward,” according to the Boy Scouts of America website.
Following the incident, Facebook users praised Kokenzie and his team for their heroic actions.
“Great job! Doesn’t surprise me that an Eagle Scout stepped up in a time of need! He and his family should be very proud!” one person wrote.
“Being calm and assertive during a stressful situation. Good job guys,” another commented.
