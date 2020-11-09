Bill de Blasio Warns Coronavirus Could ‘Shut Down’ NYC Economy Again

Just two days after he broke social distancing guidelines, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is warning residents that the increase in positive coronavirus cases could result in more closures and restrictions.

“God forbid this continued and we had a full-blown second wave. It means a lot more restrictions,” de Blasio said, as the positivity rate continued to exceed two percent in New York City. “It could mean, unfortunately, having to shut down parts of our economy again, which would be horrible for this city, horrible for the livelihoods of people. It could mean having to shut down our schools…”

“If these numbers we’re reporting today continue to grow, then people are going to have to get used to more and more restrictions and going back to some of the ways we had to live in the Spring,” de Blasio added, telling people that there is “real danger.”

On Monday, the city reported 779 new cases and 71 newly hospitalized cases. During the news conference, de Blasio also stated that residents in the city should avoid large indoor gatherings and wear masks in public.

De Blasio’s announcement comes two days after he was photographed celebrating the mainstream media’s prediction that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the 46th President of the United States.

While de Blasio maintained the use of a mask, he did not maintain a six-foot spatial difference with the hundreds of others who were in the area to celebrate. As seen here, de Blasio and his wife took the time to stop and pose for photographs as he wrapped his arms around supporters.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was also photographed celebrating in the streets with other Biden supporters. At one point, Schumer removed his mask to deliver a speech while not maintaining a six-foot distance from other people.