SEC Postpones Alabama-LSU, Tennessee-Texas A&M Football Games

Nov. 10 (UPI) — The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday postponed this weekend’s Alabama-LSU and Tennessee-Texas A&M games because of multiple COVID-19 cases within the Tigers and Aggies football programs.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said the school fell below the minimum requirement of 53 available scholarship athletes because of positive coronavirus tests, contact tracing, and non-virus-related injuries. Texas A&M said it has three active COVID-19 cases, including two people who traveled with the team to South Carolina last week.

The SEC’s decision comes on the heels of Monday’s postponement of the Auburn-Mississippi State game after the Bulldogs experienced similar issues with positive test results and contact tracing.

As of Tuesday night, the three games have been deemed postponements. The Texas A&M-Tennessee and Auburn-Mississippi State matchups were tentatively rescheduled for the Dec. 12 open date, but LSU already has a game rescheduled for that date against the Florida Gators.

The SEC said in a statement that “the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated” and that the “rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date.”

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.

“We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”