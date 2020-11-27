Los Angeles County Officials Announce Three Week Stay-at-Home Order

Los Angeles County announced Friday a temporary stay at home order effective Monday that urges residents to avoid being with people not in their household.

“The temporary order will be in place for three weeks through Dec. 20 and will allow essential and emergency workers, and those securing or providing essential and permitted services, to leave their homes,” KTLA reported.

On Twitter Friday, the county said coronavirus cases remain at “alarming levels” and the number of those hospitalized continues to increase:

As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continue to increase, a temporary LA County Health Officer Order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors, effective 11/30/20 through 12/20/20 https://t.co/yTJaH9Ds9R pic.twitter.com/d0tT05SC4Z — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) November 27, 2020

In a press release, public health officials advised residents to stay home as much as possible and wear a mask when they are outside and around other people:

Additionally, it is very important that if you are even mildly sick or think you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 that you stay home and away from other people, especially those at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 and consider being tested for COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 387,793 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,604 deaths. Testing results are available for more than 3,681,714 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“Today, Public Health has confirmed 24 new deaths and 4,544 new cases of COVID-19. Currently, the five-day average of new cases is 4,751,” the release continued.

Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health, said, due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases, “We must take additional safety measures to reduce the risk of illness and death from this terrible virus and protect our healthcare system.”

“Acting with collective urgency right now is essential if we want to put a stop to this surge. Please remain home as much as possible and do not gather with others not in your household for the next three weeks,” she concluded.

The announcement comes two days after county officials banned outdoor dining, the KTLA report said.