A family in Driggs, Idaho, is finally back on their feet thanks to a secret Santa’s generous gift that helped them through the past year.

In November 2019, the anonymous donor surprised the Crow family with health insurance for one year and $50,000 to help them finish building their house, according to EastIdahoNews.com:

“Erica and Brad had been living in their camp trailer inside a shop for a few years. Brad had been working on building their home when he fell and fractured his leg bone,” the outlet said.

Brad’s accident led to several more health challenges such as a staph infection, the loss of his leg, and a hip replacement.

Reporter Nate Eaton recently caught up with the Crow family as they sat inside their finished home.

“There were a lot of days that we thought that the trailer and the shop was gonna be where we were gonna stay for quite some time. Honestly, if we hadn’t gotten the Santa gift, the secret Santa gift, we probably would still be in the trailer,” Erica told him.

“It was a humongous help for us. We are incredibly grateful for it… I don’t even have words right now,” she continued.

Brad also expressed his gratitude for the gift that helped his family through the past year.

“We just really want to thank secret Santa and the people that were involved with this. It changed our lives,” he said.

The community also stepped in to assist, according to Erica, who said they believe there are other people more deserving than them.

“But it has been incredibly humbling to have people, not just in our community but from around the world that have shared their love and concern for us and wanted him to get better and our lives to be better and we are so very grateful for it,” she noted.

Following their interview, YouTube users were excited to learn that the Crow family finished their home.

“Great to see them all together. Stay strong!” one person said.

“This is the follow up I was really hoping for and asked a couple of times for. It really touched a chord with me last year,” another commented.