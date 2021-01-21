VIDEO: Pickup Lands Upright After Crashing into Houston Embankment

Video footage shows a pickup truck sitting vertically on an embankment after it crashed overnight Thursday in Houston, Texas.

“Around 2 a.m. Thursday, a man crashed his pickup truck on I-45 North Freeway near Parker Road,” ABC 13 reported.

The man’s truck was badly damaged when it landed with its front end up, leaning on the embankment.

The video clip shows firefighters with the Houston Fire Department using a ladder to help the driver exit the vehicle. He was not injured during the crash.

“The driver reportedly thought he saw an entrance ramp, went up an embankment, and fell off the wall on the side of the freeway,” the ABC article read.

The video also showed emergency responders pull the truck down off the embankment.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident and said the man is being tested for intoxication.

A similar instance occurred last week when an MTA bus in the Bronx went over a railing and dangled from an overpass, Breitbart News reported.

Eight passengers were injured during the incident that happened Thursday night.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) posted photos of first responders at the scene assessing the damage and working to clear the area:

FDNY units are on scene of a motor vehicle accident at University Ave and the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx where a tandem bus has crashed through the barriers and is hanging off the overpass onto the roadway below. There are nine civilian injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/00YQ897hhs — FDNY (@FDNY) January 15, 2021

FDNY Deputy Chief Paul Hopper later confirmed that eight people were hurt during the crash.

“We assessed and treated a total of eight patients from this accident. The bus fell approximately 50 feet onto the access road. The patients suffered injuries consistent with a fall from such a great height,” he said.

First responders used cranes to lift the bus from the expressway, then pull it back from the overpass. It was later towed to an MTA yard for further investigation.

MTA Safety and Security Officer Patrick Warren said the agency’s goal is “to have the safest transportation system in the nation, and when an incident like this occurs we take it very seriously.”