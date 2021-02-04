The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly is planning a vote Thursday to repeal the statewide mask mandate Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) previously issued.

The Assembly initially planned to vote on a version requiring the Senate to concur later in February. However, it will instead vote on a version that immediately ends the mandate, according to the Associated Press (AP).

“When people want to impose things because only one person believes they have the power to do so, that’s where the whole system falls apart,” said Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

The AP report continued:

The Senate voted last week to repeal the measure, as Republicans who control the Legislature continue to defy doctors, nurses, hospitals, schools, chambers of commerce and scores of others who have begged them to keep the mandate in place. Republicans say the issue isn’t about masks, but whether Evers can legally issue multiple emergency health orders during the pandemic. The Legislature argues he can’t and must get their approval every 60 days. Evers contends the changing nature of the pandemic allowed him to issue multiple orders and mask mandates.

Even if the current order is repealed, Evers could issue another one and also another mask mandate, the outlet said.

“The Wisconsin Supreme Court could end the legislative back and forth with a ruling that says Evers must get lawmakers’ approval every 60 days,” WISN reported.

In addition, the court could declare he does not need approval, which would “force the legislature to repeal every order Evers issues if Republicans disagree with it.”

In a letter to Evers on Thursday, Republicans asked him to define where citizens should wear masks versus a statewide mandate, adding that they would vote on approving the list.

Lawmakers said it should include places more susceptible to coronavirus transmission such as health care facilities, nursing homes, mass transit, public schools, universities, and prisons.

“They want private or public entities to decide whether they want to require customers or visitors to wear face masks,” the WISN report stated.

Evers announced in November that he was extending the state’s mask mandate into 2021, Breitbart News reported.