There are reportedly no plans to dye the Chicago River green this year for St. Patrick’s Day, a spokesperson for the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130 told NBC Chicago on Friday.

“The union said it does plan to live stream a parade from an undisclosed location beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, however. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the festivities ‘from the safety and comfort of your homes,'” the outlet reported.

In February, city officials announced both St. Patrick’s Day parades were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are working with organizers and communities to identify ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a safe manner that aligns with ongoing public health guidance,” the mayor’s office explained.

However, the South Side Irish Parade Committee announced it is hosting a “Shamrock Our Blocks” event for residents to decorate the area in green.

These judges are going to have a tough time deciding! Such wonderful displays of fun, whimsy and creativity! Thank you… Posted by South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

“Each year, the South Side Irish Parade draws thousands of people to our community and to our neighborhood businesses,” said Tim McSweeney, who is chair of the 2021 event.

“The parade committee’s goal is to create a plan that gives back to local businesses as well as offer a family-friendly festive way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year,” he continued.

Chicago’s bars and restaurants are reportedly planning a more toned down celebration this year as the city warns owners of consequences should crowds grow over what coronavirus guidelines allow, ABC 7 reported.

“We’ve communicated with all of them. They should know the guidelines; so if we pop in and you’re having a party with a DJ and everybody’s dancing, no masks, party is going to be terminated pretty quickly,” said Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Rosa Escareno.

However, 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins told WGN 9 he is worried about unauthorized gatherings.

“It’s the unlicensed parties and underground events that are the cause for concern,” he commented. “People are having their own parties, booking hotels and Airbnb sites. It has the potential to get out of control and we have to make sure that doesn’t happen.”