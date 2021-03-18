A 96-year-old World War II veteran is still serving his country by knitting and donating hats to the Salvation Army.

Tom Cornish is a resident at the Champlin Shores senior living community in Minnesota who began knitting hats amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to CNN.

In 2020, he donated 400 of them to the Salvation Army and still knits every day, planning to donate all of his creations to people in need.

“Well they need a lot of hats and you got to have donors for that,” he told reporters of the inspiration for his project.

The Navy veteran volunteered to serve in the Pacific during World War II. Upon his return home, he kept volunteering while raising five children with his wife, Lorraine.

After she passed away, he married Marvel and they also worked together as volunteers before her passing.

“This is how he got to be 96 years old, because he’s helping everybody else,” said his son, Jerry Cornish. “Everybody’s more important than he is, in his mind.”