Police: Man Dies After Jumping from Ferry into New York Harbor

A man died after he reportedly jumped from the Staten Island Ferry into New York Harbor on Saturday, according to law enforcement.

New York Police Department (NYPD) harbor launch officers got the 53-year-old out of the water when they responded to reports of a person jumping near the Whitehall Ferry Terminal in Manhattan at 2:00 p.m., the New York Post reported.

“He jumped off the ferry as it pulled away from the dock,” a police spokesman told the outlet. Authorities said the man jumped from the Ferryboat Andrew J. Barberi.

The unidentified man was taken to Pier 11, then transported to New York-Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 3:00 p.m.

“A newsstand worker said there were ‘about 50 or so emergency people’ at Pier 11 following a valiant effort — which included CPR — to save the man’s life,” the Post article read.

Authorities suspect the man acted on his own but the investigation is ongoing, according to silive.com.

“The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death,” the outlet said.

The NYC Health Suicide Prevention website advised residents who may be experiencing thoughts of suicide to tell someone and find mental health support.

“Reach out to someone you trust. Talk to a friend, family member or counselor. Tell them how you are feeling. The first step to getting help is to let someone know how you are struggling,” the agency said.

According to the site, residents can help prevent suicide by learning the warning signs which include a person talking about a desire to die or kill themselves, speaking of feeling hopeless or having no reason to go on living, or increased use of alcohol or drugs.

However, the agency noted warning signs can be different for each individual.

“Speaking about mental health challenges and thoughts of suicide may be less common and less accepted in some communities,” the site concluded.