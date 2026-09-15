Chuck Todd: Trump’s Attempt to Put His Name on Kennedy Center ‘Gross,’ It’s JFK’s ‘Tombstone’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” political commentator Chuck Todd characterized Donald Trump’s attempt to place his name on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as “gross,” comparing the action to putting a name on someone else’s tombstone.

Todd said, “By the way, there’s something really troubling about a living human being who needs to put their name on somebody else’s tombstone. Because that’s what this is. This is Washington D.C.’s tombstone to John Kennedy, and it’s gross. And let me speak one other thing as a local. I’ve been in Arlington for now over 20 years, and this is our art center in this community. And it’s just, it’s offensive the way he’s come in. And just like he doesn’t spend any time here, this was it. And he’s just essentially saying, well, if you don’t put my name on your art center, I’m going to tear the whole thing down.”

He added, “So I know he doesn’t care about the local community, but man, it is an extra finger in the eye. But the part of this that she brought up, all that. He’s now becoming the exact person he actually campaigned against. The elitist of Washington. I keep coming back to what living individual wants to put their name on somebody else’s tombstone. I just find that so disturbing.”

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