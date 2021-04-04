WATCH: Dog Swipes Reporter’s Microphone on Live Television

A viral video shows a Golden Retriever grab a microphone out of a reporter’s hand recently while she was live on camera, the Khaleej Times reported Sunday.

Russian Mir TV reporter Nadezhda Serezhkina was on-air sharing news about spring weather in Moscow when the dog approached her, the outlet said.

“Spring has arrived in Moscow, the temperature will be 8 degrees Celsius, nine degrees Celsius,” she reportedly said moments before the canine interrupted.

The video clip showed the dog come out of nowhere and jump up to snatch the green and blue microphone away.

He then turned and ran in the opposite direction as Serezhkina followed and repeatedly called out to him.

“The studio anchor, Elina Dashkueva, suppresses a smile before quickly explaining that they had lost the connection and cutting to another story,” the Times article read.

The news outlet eventually returned to Serezhkina, who finished her report while petting and kneeling beside the dog. The microphone appeared to have a few teeth marks in it.

She reportedly said “no one was injured” but the playful dog took “a bite or two” out of her microphone.

“The weather is truly perfect, just right for walking your dogs. … That’s all from me,” Serezhkina added before shaking his paw, according to the Washington Examiner.

Golden Retrievers are friendly, intelligent, and devoted companions, the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website read. “They are serious workers at hunting and field work, as guides for the blind, and in search-and-rescue, enjoy obedience and other competitive events, and have an endearing love of life when not at work.”

They are also considered outgoing, trustworthy, and eager to please family pets.

The breed takes a “joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood. These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play,” the website concluded.