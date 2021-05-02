Family members separated years ago were brought back together when 59-year-old computer analyst Martin Hauser of Mesa, Arizona, met his younger brother on April 23.

Hauser was adopted as an infant in North Carolina and has since spent over three decades looking for his biological family through websites and DNA programs, KENS reported.

“It was rough. It was hard; it was mentally exhausting,” he recalled. “But I never gave up.”

A few years ago, he joined a Facebook group that helps adopted kids connect with their biological family members.

Thanks to a change in North Carolina law allowing agencies to assist people with finding their biological families for a nominal fee, Hauser located his dad’s death certificate.

It said his father had a son named Joseph B. Shaw Jr., so Hauser tracked down Shaw using Facebook. His brother, known as Joe, renovates homes in North Carolina.