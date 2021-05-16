VIDEO: Partiers Leave New York’s Washington Square Park Littered with Trash

New York’s Washington Square Park was left littered with garbage Saturday after hundreds gathered to mark the city’s return to “near-normality,” the Daily Mail reported.

“Garbage and litter was strewn across the pavements and lawns in the park Saturday morning with the Big Apple’s pigeon population seen taking advantage of the remnants of food left behind from the night before,” the outlet noted.

A Facebook user shared the Mail’s photos of the park:

New York's historic Washington Square Park resembles a dirty garbage dump the morning after hundreds of revellers again ditched their masks. Posted by Katharine Newton on Saturday, May 15, 2021

Hundreds of people gathered while some entertained the crowd with live singing on a microphone. One individual performed fire breathing, according to the report.

FreedomNewsTV shared video footage of the party, showing people smoking, musicians playing drums, and others rollerblading:

“Many ditched their masks after the CDC updated its guidance on face coverings this week to say fully vaccinated Americans can go without masks in most circumstances. New York, however, still has a mask mandate in place with officials yet to lift the requirement,” the Mail article read.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said at the White House on Thursday that it lifted mask mandates for fully vaccinated citizens, according to Breitbart News.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities large or small without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated.

Bars and restaurants endured some of the toughest restrictions during the past year and have yet to fully reopen in New York City.

“But it seems to have taken its toll on Manhattan’s famous park, which had seen better days Saturday. What was once a popular place for families to play and runners to jog resembled a garbage dump with used needles and dirty clothes lying around the area,” the Mail article read.

However, the city is moving toward reopening at a quickening pace, with restrictions easing in May on restaurants and bars.

“On May 17, the midnight curfew for outdoor dining areas of bars and restaurants across the state will be lifted, followed by the indoor curfew on May 31,” the Mail report concluded.