A mailman in Leicestershire, England, asked Facebook users Monday to help him find the mother of a child who wrote a Father’s Day letter to her dad in Heaven.

His post drew attention from thousands of people and before he knew it, he was in contact with the child’s mom, Sarah Tully, Newsweek reported.

She now has the letter and told reporters she will keep it and several sweet comments from social media users, inside a memory box for her little girl named Sianna.

“I’m a postman in the Braunstone area; earlier today I emptied the red pillar box on Bewicke Road (junc. of Folville Avenue) and there was a letter in a child’s handwriting addressed to their dad in heaven, cloud 9,” the initial post on the Spotted Braunstone page read.

“I’m trying to find the parents of the child as I would like to reach out to them and with their permission sort out a little something for the child. I myself lost my dad last year and as an adult found it hard so I can only imagine what this child is going through,” the mailman continued and asked for residents’ help.

I'm a postman in the Braunstone area; earlier today I emptied the red pillar box on Bewicke Road (junc. of Folville… Posted by Spotted Braunstone on Monday, June 21, 2021

Once he was in contact with Tully, she updated everyone and thanked them for the outpouring of support, according to Newsweek.

“I was shocked I never thought this would be the outcome,” she said, adding, “I just thought it go in the bin no harm done, but all this is just so overwhelming.”

This is the moment Jimmy spoke to Sianna who posted a letter to her daddy in heaven. ❤️💌📮The letter was found by a… Posted by BBC Radio Leicester on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

During an interview with LeicestershireLive, Tully explained Sianna’s father passed away when she was four months old. As she grew, she began writing letters to him on Christmas, birthdays, and Father’s Day.

Spotted Braunstone later shared a message from Tully alongside a photo of a special present from the mailman:

“The gift simon the postman brought my daughter her and her daddy beautiful this as been a very touching time for us the wonderful people its been overwhelming thank u to u all x,” she stated.

Tully said when Sianna is ready, she will show her the letter and explain what happened but for now, the little girl believes her dad has it.