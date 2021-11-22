Monday Marks Deadline for Federal Employees to Be Vaccinated

Monday is the deadline for federal workers to show proof they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to NPR.

“The mandate was imposed by President Biden in an executive order signed back in September,” the outlet said.

Federal employees will have the entire day to give proof of vaccination, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said experience with similar mandates in the private sectors indicated there might be a rush to meet the standards and submit the appropriate paperwork.

“We don’t see it as a cliff,” Psaki commented during Friday’s briefing.

Earlier this month, Biden moved forward with a huge plan to require millions of private sector workers to receive the vaccine by early 2022.

“But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot,” the Associated Press (AP) reported November 7:

About 4 million federal workers are to be vaccinated by Nov. 22 under the president’s executive order. Some employees, like those at the White House, are nearly all vaccinated. But the rates are lower at other federal agencies, particularly those related to law enforcement and intelligence, according to the agencies and union leaders. And some resistant workers are digging in, filing lawsuits and protesting what they say is unfair overreach by the White House.

Meanwhile, 195 House Republicans and all 50 Republican senators, support a measure introduced recently to nullify Biden’s federal vaccine mandate, Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA) said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“We’re working to undo the illegal mandates for vaccines by Joe Biden. [It’s] clearly an overreach of authority to have OSHA, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, come to private employers and dictate to them whether or not their employees have to be vaccinated to have a job,” Keller explained.

Today, I am joined by all 50 Republican Senators led by @SenatorBraun and more than 160 House members in introducing the Congressional Review Act resolution to nullify President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses. This mandate is illegal and it must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/dDiSvkWCRX — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) November 17, 2021

“In America, we have personal liberties and freedoms, and this is an overreach. And what we’re doing is we’re working to strike down that mandate and we know we’re on the right path,” he added.