Monday Marks Deadline for Federal Employees to Be Vaccinated

In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But …
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Amy Furr

Monday is the deadline for federal workers to show proof they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to NPR.

“The mandate was imposed by President Biden in an executive order signed back in September,” the outlet said.

Federal employees will have the entire day to give proof of vaccination, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said experience with similar mandates in the private sectors indicated there might be a rush to meet the standards and submit the appropriate paperwork.

“We don’t see it as a cliff,” Psaki commented during Friday’s briefing.

TOPSHOT - Municipal workers hold placards and shout slogans outside city hall during a protest against the covid-19 vaccine mandate, in New York on October 25, 2021. - Vaccine-reluctant New York firefighters took to the streets October 25, 2021 to demonstrate against the city's requirement that they get inoculated against Covid-19 or risk losing their jobs. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Municipal workers hold placards and shout slogans outside city hall during a protest against the covid-19 vaccine mandate, in New York on October 25, 2021. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Biden moved forward with a huge plan to require millions of private sector workers to receive the vaccine by early 2022.

“But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot,” the Associated Press (AP) reported November 7:

About 4 million federal workers are to be vaccinated by Nov. 22 under the president’s executive order. Some employees, like those at the White House, are nearly all vaccinated. But the rates are lower at other federal agencies, particularly those related to law enforcement and intelligence, according to the agencies and union leaders. And some resistant workers are digging in, filing lawsuits and protesting what they say is unfair overreach by the White House.

Meanwhile, 195 House Republicans and all 50 Republican senators, support a measure introduced recently to nullify Biden’s federal vaccine mandate, Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA) said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“We’re working to undo the illegal mandates for vaccines by Joe Biden. [It’s] clearly an overreach of authority to have OSHA, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, come to private employers and dictate to them whether or not their employees have to be vaccinated to have a job,” Keller explained.

“In America, we have personal liberties and freedoms, and this is an overreach. And what we’re doing is we’re working to strike down that mandate and we know we’re on the right path,” he added.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.