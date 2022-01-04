VIDEO: Woman Strips Off Dress to Use for Mask at Ice Cream Shop

A woman in Argentina apparently stripped to her underclothes and tried to wear her dress as a mask to avoid an ice cream shop’s mask rule, according to video footage.

“Don’t ask for my face mask, I’m putting it on,” she reportedly told staff members at the location in Godoy Cruz, a city in the western province of Mendoza, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Woman caught on video stripping from dress, using it as mask in ice cream shop https://t.co/qQh9HWtcWb pic.twitter.com/7uFkmwhqKY — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2022

The clip showed a man walk up to the counter with his three daughters as the woman enters behind them and tries to tie her dress around her face.

Although the man’s mask was below his nose, he was permitted to order. However, he adjusted his mask over his nose so as to not break the rules.

The woman was reportedly refused service and was seen leaving the shop.

“Local news outlet Cronica reported that the woman, who was with a group of about 10 other people, finally managed to get her sweet treat when one of them secured a mask,” the Post article read.

Meanwhile, Argentina reported 50,506 coronavirus cases Thursday, setting a record high since the start of the pandemic, according to the Buenos Aires Times:

Cases in the country have been rising at an alarming rate since mid-December as the circulation of the more contagious Omicron variant increases. The new record high was a rise of more than 8,000 infections from the previous day, around two-and-a-half times higher than recorded last Monday and 10 times more than the 5,000 infections reported at the end of November.

Infections were on the rise as the spread of the omicron variant increased, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said during a recent press conference.

“The transmission dynamics have changed with the Omicron variant. There is an exponential increase in cases, but that does not translate into an increase in hospitalisations or mortality,” she explained.

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) reported December 28 the number of global coronavirus cases rose by 11 percent over the past seven days compared to the previous week, “with the biggest increase in the Americas,” according to Breitbart News.