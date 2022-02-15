Brian Laundrie Autopsy: Bones Showed Signs of ‘Gnawing and Chewing’

Details were revealed Monday regarding the death of Brian Laundrie, including that some of his bones had been chewed by wild animals.

The 23-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, resulting in fractures to the skull, a report from a Florida medical examiner’s office said, the New York Post reported Monday.

A bullet entered the young man’s left temple and exited through the right side, according to the autopsy and forensic report documents.

In January, authorities discovered a notebook near Laundrie’s remains in which he confessed to killing Gabby Petito.

The Post article noted that officials recovered “the vast majority of [his] skeleton” that were scattered “in plain sight.”

The outlet continued:

His bones showed signs of “gnawing and chewing” from “post-mortem scavenging/carnivore activity” — including on portions of his arms and legs, the report said. “These areas are consistent with carnivores and/or omnivores including canines such as feral dogs and coyotes along with rodents and raccoons,” the report said.

However, the young man’s toxicology report found no evidence of drug use.

Officials also discovered some personal items at the scene, including green shorts, a pair of shoes, and a handgun. Nearby, they found animals skeletons, a handwritten half note, and a MOAB Coffee Roasters hat, the report said.

Meanwhile, the body was believed to have been submerged in approximately three feet of water “for an extended period of time,” according to the team of examiners.

Once the waters receded, the young man’s remains were spotted.

Authorities had been searching for Laundrie in regard to Petito’s disappearance and death when they found his remains in the Carlton Reserve that is not far from his parent’s residence in North Port in October.

Petito had been strangled, and the 22-year-old died three to four weeks before her body was located in September near a camping area on the border of Grand Teton National Park, according to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue.

The couple had been on a cross-country journey when Petito disappeared, and Laundrie returned home without her in early September.