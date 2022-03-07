Police Save Resident Trapped in Burning House: ‘The Best of the Best’

Police officers saved an individual trapped by a fire in Dunwoody, Georgia, on Sunday, and citizens are praising their efforts.

When police received a 911 call at approximately 3:45 a.m. regarding a structure fire on Wilder Court, officers immediately sprang into action, CBS 46 reported.

They arrived at the scene and learned one of the residents had escaped outside but the other person remained inside.

However, it was not long before officers entered the smoke-filled house, retrieved the individual, and performed life-saving measures while waiting for medical personnel to take over the rescue.

The resident was rushed to a hospital while suffering from cardiac arrest, according to a DeKalb fire official, adding the man was also treated for moderate to severe burn injuries.

At approximately 3:46 AM, officers received a 911 call in reference to a structure fire on Wilder Court. Officers were… Posted by Dunwoody Police Department on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sudden cardiac arrest is when a person experiences an abrupt loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness, but it is not the same thing as a heart attack, which happens when blood flow to areas of the heart is stopped, the Mayo Clinic’s website states.

“Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), using a defibrillator — or even just giving compressions to the chest — can improve the chances of survival until emergency workers arrive,” the website reads.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Dunwoody Police Department shared images captured at the scene, showing a fire truck outside a home and several first responders wearing their gear.

“We’d like to take a moment and thank the hard working men and women of Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department and AMR DeKalb Georgia. If you see them while you’re out, please do the same!” the agency wrote.

Social media users expressed their gratitude to the officers for their brave actions, one person writing, “This is why I state Dunwoody Police Department is the best of the best. Thanks to all of you.”

“Thank you all for being on the job while we slept,” another commented.

The initial cause of the blaze was not immediately reported.