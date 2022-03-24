A passenger riding an ART bus apparently refused to move aside for a senior citizen in a wheelchair on Monday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The man needed the woman to get up for a moment so he could park his wheelchair. “He asked the woman on the other side if she could move for a second so he could turn around his wheelchair and she refused to do so,” explained John Benavidez, who saw the incident unfold, according to KRQE.

On what appeared to be his social media profile, Benavidez shared the full clip which showed the woman sitting down, a man wearing a reflective vest, and the elderly man in the wheelchair.

“Leave me alone, leave me alone now,” the woman told them.

“I will leave you alone if you just get up for a couple of seconds,” the man in the vest said as she refused to move.

“Young lady, I’m a combat veteran of three wars. Three wars. I’m going to be 97 next month and you are trying to hinder me,” the elderly man told her:

Albuquerque Karen refusing to move for a 97-year-old combat veteran in a wheelchair trying to maneuver into position on an ART bus. She finally got off the bus but not before throwing a punch at another passenger. Posted by John Benavidez on Monday, March 21, 2022

Moments later, the woman stood up but when another person told her to exit the bus, she appeared to hit him.

According to Benavidez, individuals have been acting up on buses in recent months. “People refusing to wear masks, not obeying commands of the driver, twice in the last month I’ve witnessed two people doing drugs on the bus.”

Now, he wants city leaders to curb the problem by adding security.

The City of Albuquerque’s website highlighted a zero fares pilot program and said during 2022, passengers would not have to pay to ride public transit, including ART.

“Not only is Zero Fares a step in the right direction for an equitable public transportation system, but it’s a way to reduce traffic, assist the city’s economic development, promote a healthy lifestyle, boost ridership and have a positive environmental impact,” the site reads.

Reduce your emissions and save big on car maintenance and fuel costs by taking advantage of @abqride's Zero Fares Pilot Program! ABQ Ride services are available for everyone at no cost through 2022 🚍💚 pic.twitter.com/0S6jagNlNe — CABQ Environmental Health (@CABQEHD) March 23, 2022

“I agree with the free fare program and fares but at the same time they had to anticipate that there was going to be some people getting on the bus as a result of that program that shouldn’t be there,” commented Benavidez.

Meanwhile, there was no word on whether the woman will face charges regarding the incident, the KRQE article said.