Off-Duty EMT Saves Choking Toddler: ‘Right Place at the Right Time’

An off-duty EMT worker was enjoying time with loved ones at a restaurant in Clay, New York, when an emergency occurred.

A mother began screaming her three-year-old daughter was choking and Dannielle Binns, who has been an EMT with Western Area Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) and TLC for several years, immediately took action, Syracuse.com reported Saturday.

Binns recalled, “The mom was standing up and the child was slumping out of her chair. I knew I needed to go over there and help the child for this mother.”

Once she took hold of the toddler, who was quickly turning blue, she administered back blows. Moments later, the child spit up some cheese that had become lodged in her airway.

Children below the age of five are considered at the greatest risk to suffer a choking injury and death, according to the New York State website.

“The most common cause of nonfatal choking in young children is food,” the site read.

While Binns helped the toddler, a friend called for backup.

“You have to make sure someone calls 911,” explained Binns, who also teaches at Split Rock Elementary School in Camillus. “It was good that my friend was right there and called 911. It was a good team effort.”

Thanks to Binns, the child was talking and breathing when paramedics arrived to assist and the family took the girl to a hospital to be checked.

On what appeared to be her social media profile, Binns referred to the incident and said, “Glad we were at the right place at the right time. MOST importantly community CPR is soo important!!” then urged others to take a class.

Friends praised her efforts, one person writing, “Great job. God puts his human angels in the right places and the right times. He did that tonight.”

