Girl Spends Birthday Raising $3K for Police K-9 Unit: ‘Hometown Hero’

A girl spent her 10th birthday with New Kensington, Pennsylvania, police officers to benefit one of the department’s canines and handler. Now, she is getting lots of praise for the kind gesture.

“I’ve been wanting to do another fundraiser, so I picked it on my birthday,” Kaley Bastine told TribLive on Saturday before climbing into a dunk tank.

Photos showed the community gathered at the event and the girl wearing a pink swimsuit and sunglasses.

“Kaley would like to thank everyone who showed up today for her celebration of k9 max, even though it was her bday it was all about the community! She raised a total of $3,762! Thank you for all your support for my daughter!” her mother, Jamie Bastine, wrote in the social media post.

The event featured live music, food trucks, and raffles.

Kaley has raised nearly $41,000 for law enforcement during events her family planned over the past few years.

The funds recently gathered were going towards Max, a Belgian Malinois, and the dog’s handler, Officer Jerry Hobeck.

Kaley Bastine spent the better part of her 10th birthday party in companionship with New Kensington police. She wanted to celebrate the milestone with a benefit for the department’s second police dog and its handler.https://t.co/x1BfJTYsw2 — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) June 5, 2022

The American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website described the breed as confident, smart, and hardworking, also noting the animal “forges an unbreakable bond with his human partner.”

Meanwhile, Hobeck said, “I can’t express my gratitude for Kaley running a fundraiser for us. The fundraisers help us for equipment, and it helps pay for our training. We go to a special training group four hours every week.”

Hobeck was among those who hopped into the dunk tank to help raise even more money and said it was good to see the community having fun.

Meanwhile, social media users praised the girl’s efforts, one person writing, “I wish I could’ve been there with my Hometown Hero, Kaley. She is so thoughtful and kind. Happy Birthday, Sweet Girl!!”

“Absolutely love this.. She is an amazing little girl and I’m grateful to be a part of hers and your lives.. Love you all,” another replied.