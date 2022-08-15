PHOTOS: School Bus Full of Students Crashes into House

A school bus crashed into a house Monday near the Ohio-Indiana state line, Fox 19 reported.

The bus was transporting 32 students at the time, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police said.

The driver apparently suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to lose control.

“The bus traveled into Preble County and crashed into a home in the 200 block of Ramsey Street in College Corner at about 7:40 a.m., causing extensive damage,” the Fox article said.

However, none of the young people were injured, according to officials. They were middle and high school students, West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson told the outlet:

Don Jackson, West College Corner Fire Chief, says 32 students were on this bus that crashed in Preble County near the Ohio-IN State Line. No injuries to the students. Driver, unconscious, transported to Richmond, IN. Jackson says the condition of the driver has improved. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/4H0kqjlqIG — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) August 15, 2022

A photo showed the school bus after it crashed into the home’s porch area. The vehicle’s wheels appeared to have rolled up onto the concrete slab, and debris was scattered on and around the bus:

First look of school bus crash into home in College Corner @WCPO Our media partner the @journalnews reports paramedics performed CPR but driver's condition is unknown right now PHOTO Courtesy: Nick Graham Journal News pic.twitter.com/X6Nje5448J — ADRIAN WHITSETT (@AdrianWhitsett) August 15, 2022

The bus was part of Indiana’s Union County College Corner Joint School District.

According to the Fox report, emergency crew members performed life-saving measures on the bus driver, and he was eventually transported to a local hospital.

His condition was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, social media users expressed their concern about the crash, one person commenting, “My girls were on this bus.. very traumatized.”

“Prayers for everyone including the bus driver who had a medical emergency,” another replied.

A resident was at home in the backyard when the incident occurred, but the man did not sustain any injuries.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), students were approximately 70 times more likely to arrive on campus safely when riding in a bus instead of a car.

“That’s because school buses are the most regulated vehicles on the road; they’re designed to be safer than passenger vehicles in preventing crashes and injuries; and in every state, stop-arm laws protect children from other motorists,” the website said.

Officials with the Indiana State Police are helping the Union County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation into what happened.