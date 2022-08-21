A woman’s family heirloom is back where it belongs thanks to the kindness and determination of a stranger.

Francesca Teal was playing football with her husband at North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, recently when her wedding ring slipped from her finger, according to a report.

The couple searched for the ring but came up empty-handed.

Teal was desperate, so she shared what happened on social media and specifically asked those who used metal detectors at the beach to let her know if they came across it.

When a man named Lou Asci read the post, he put on his wetsuit and headlamp then jumped into the water carrying his metal detector.

During the first two days he found nothing but that did not keep him from pushing forward. The third time was the charm and he located the ring on the ocean floor.

He later sent the young woman a picture and said, “Please tell me this is the ring so I can finally get off this beach.”

Once Asci returned the ring, Teal’s husband put it back on her finger in a special way.

In a social media post August 14, Asci shared video footage of the young man getting down on one knee to ask his wife for her hand in marriage a second time:

Today I had the privilege of reuniting a wonderful couple with a lost ring. Francesca and Austin were enjoying the water… Posted by Lou Asci on Sunday, August 14, 2022

“The feeling that you get when you find such an item and then when you return it to the owner is something that words cannot describe. I am thankful I could be a part of it,” Asci wrote.

Last week, Teal expressed amazement that her ring was returned because of strangers who cared enough to look for it.

“Thank you again, Lou Asci for your determination and kindness. It is so refreshing to know there are individuals like you and the many others that helped out there in the world,” she wrote in a social media post.