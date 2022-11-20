A group of shelter dogs are getting yet another chance at life following a near-death experience Tuesday in Pewaukaee, Wisconsin.

When first responders arrived at the scene after a plane carrying more than 50 pups crash landed at a golf course, they had no idea their lives were about to change in a sweet way, ABC News reported Saturday.

Absolutely incredible! A small plane carrying 3 people and 53 rescue dogs made a crash landing in Wisconsin. The trip… Posted by Kaitlyn Ross 11Alive on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The aircraft was bringing the dogs to shelters in the area from Louisiana and three people, along with the dogs on board, survived the harrowing experience. However, a few of the animals sustained minor injuries and the people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Video footage showed the downed plane after it crashed during the snowstorm:

Since then, several of the first responders who helped in the rescue decided to give some of the canines the homes they so desperately needed.

“When she came to me in my arms, I was like, ‘Whoa, what’s wrong with this dog?’ And then she gave me a kiss. I didn’t think of it as rescuing, I thought of it more as that me and her had a connection,” recalled Lake Country Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Tony Wasielewski of the moment he met his adopted dog, Marley.

“As soon as I found out all of them were okay, my first thought was that, one of them is coming home with me. So this is my little Lucky,” Elle Steitzer, a firefighter and EMT at Lake Country Fire Rescue said while hugging her own furry companion.

An image showed another of the first responders with her puppy whose name is Artemis:

Say hi to Artemis! One of the first puppies to be adopted after the plane crash carrying over 50 rescue dogs happened in… Posted by Bentley's Pet Stuff on Friday, November 18, 2022

“He just kind of fell out of the sky in front of me, so here he is,” Amber Christian, a firefighter and paramedic said of the tiny creature.

The rescued dogs were transported to area shelters to get them ready for adoption but the Elmbrook Humane Society, which took 11 of the canines, allowed the first responders to be first in line to adopt.

GOOD, CUTE NEWS: Some of the puppies who survived a plane crash in Pewaukee on Tuesday were adopted today by same the first responders that were at the scene. I mean, look at those faces. WISN 12 NEWS Posted by Kendall Keys on Friday, November 18, 2022

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the plane crash.