WATCH – Dog Helps Owner Climb Icy Slope: ‘Benefits of 4-Paw Drive’

A pit bull took action when he saw his owner struggling to get up an icy driveway earlier this month in Kearney, Nebraska.

According to Hunter Kramer, his four-year-old rescue pup’s name is Jameson but also goes by the name Jim Bob, Storyful reported Monday.

In the clip, the dog was in front of Kramer as they walked up the driveway, but the man soon realized he was not going to make it without some help:

Dog helps owner make it up icy Nebraska driveway GOOD BOY! When Hunter Kramer couldn't make it up his icy driveway without slipping, his dog Jameson – who he lovingly calls "Jim" – ran right back to help him make it to the staircase. The 4-year-old rescue pup let his owner hold on to his hips in order to get up the driveway safely ♥️🐾

“I can’t get up this slope, Jim!” he told the dog as he slid back down the hill. “No!” he said, laughing as he went.

Kramer tried again to make it up the hill but had no success.

Moments later, his companion walked back down the incline towards him with his tail wagging.

“Help me, carry me up, okay?” Kramer told Jameson who turned his body around and allowed Kramer to hold onto him.

“Go go go! Carry me, carry me!” the man told his helpful pet as he slowly helped him up the incline and toward the stairs.

Kramer grabbed onto the railing when he made it to the stairs and said to his dog, “Good boy! You stayed with me!”

Social media users commented on the video, one person writing, “the benefits of 4-paw drive.”

“That is so cool. What a good dog,” another replied.

According to the Animal Humane Society, the name pit bull usually does not refer to one breed but used as a broad description.

Some dogs classified as pit bulls are American Staffordshire terriers, American bull terriers, American pit bull terriers, and American bulldogs.

Their bodies are usually muscular and stocky with deep chests and square heads, the Spruce Pets website said.

“They’re notoriously determined dogs. When given a task, whether it be learning a new trick or digging a hole, they won’t give up easily,” the site read.