Robert and Edith Mae Schaum, of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, are celebrating a lifetime of love and happiness.

The couple met in 1936 during high school and on their first date they attended a football game together, WGAL reported Wednesday.

When the date was over, Robert thought, “Oh my. That’s the girl,” and she felt the same way. After that special night, they decided they wanted to get married one day.

However, Robert attended college first then took a job in Illinois while she remained in Pennsylvania. But 80 years ago on December 26, the couple finally tied the knot and went to live in Illinois.

“We were there about five months until Uncle Sam threatened to draft me,” Robert recalled, noting he was deployed to the Pacific in 1943 while she stayed at home with their infant son. When he returned, the couple later welcomed a daughter.

Couples with fulfilling and long-lasting marriages may exhibit traits such as understanding compromise, trust, physical affection, respect, appreciation, and being one another’s best friend, according to Marriage.com:

If you want your marriage to be resilient, you need to put your marriage first. Your spouse is not only your lover but your life partner and will be by your side throughout your entire life. Someone who has dedicated their life to you should be your number one priority. By making each other a priority, you are practicing the art of mutual respect, being in the moment, and every other trait explained above.