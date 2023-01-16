A boy got a huge surprise in Cincinnati when Bengals coach Zac Taylor and some players made his day unforgettable.

Fan Calvin Theetge, who has Down syndrome, was hoping to get a glimpse of the players when they left practice at Paycor Stadium on Friday, according to a report.

When they heard he was waiting outside, the group that included Taylor, quarterback Joe Burrow, safety Jessie Bates III, and wide receiver J’Marr Chase decided to do something really special.

The crew found Calvin and placed him in a golf cart with them. In a social media post, the Down Syndrome Association shared a photo of the smiling group, saying the men went above and beyond for the young fan.

“We are incredibly lucky to have them here in Cincinnati!!” the post continued.

The image shows the players, wearing their uniforms, sitting in the golf cart and standing beside it as the young fan beams from the front seat, clearly excited to have made friends with the group:

Calvin was hoping to catch a glimpse of a few Bengals players when he visited Paycor Stadium, but these guys went above and beyond. We are incredibly lucky to have them here in Cincinnati!! @Bengals @JoeyB @Real10jayy__ @jlbiii3 @WCPO @WLWT @FOX19 @Local12 @ENQSports pic.twitter.com/d6yayz8hEF — Down Syndrome Assoc. (@DSAGC) January 13, 2023

Social media users responded with joy, one person writing, “I mean, the firepower on the field is of course a point of pride for the Cincinnatti region..but it’s their acts secondary to play that have truly shown who they are!”

“This is what makes us proud to be fans. Football is family and we take care of one another,” someone else commented, while another said, “This will be a great memory for Calvin! The smile on his face says it all!! Great team and great people.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Down syndrome is described as a genetic disorder “caused when abnormal cell division results in an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21.”

Individuals with Down syndrome can have intellectual and developmental problems that range from mild, moderate, and severe, per the clinic’s website.