A dog who disappeared from Mansfield, Illinois, has been found safe in Greenville, Alabama, to everyone’s relief.

Tess, a gentle Goldendoodle, was stolen along with her family’s Lincoln Navigator on February 8, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) explained in an update on Tuesday.

Authorities discovered the vehicle in Nashville, Tennessee, the following day. However, Tess was still missing until early Tuesday when she was found walking with a man along an interstate, according to Fox 17.

“PCSO has been in contact with authorities in Alabama and this remains an active investigation,” the agency’s post read.

The Illinois couple who own Tess drove over ten hours to Greenville to reunite with their beloved seven-year-old pup, WKRG reported Thursday.

According to the outlet, not long after deputies saw the man walking with the dog, they transported him to jail. In addition, Tess’s microchip identified her owners who came to fetch her on Wednesday, the outlet said.

Video footage shows owner John Hannah hugging and rubbing Tess’s belly during their sweet reunion:

He told Fox 17 that despite the ordeal, she appeared to be in “great condition.”

