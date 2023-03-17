A community leader in Eufala, Oklahoma, was recognized last week for knowing exactly what to do when an infant desperately needed help.

Officials with the American Red Cross and the Eufala Police Department honored Assistant Police Chief David Bryning presented him with the national Lifesaving Award, following an incident that happened in November, KTUL reported Saturday.

HEROIC ACT: Eufaula Police Department honored one of its own yesterday for saving a child’s life several months ago…. Posted by John Hayes on Saturday, March 11, 2023

When a call came in about a three-month-old whose life was in danger, Bryning did not hesitate to act.

“His quick and decisive thinking and actions saved a life, there’s no doubt about that,” Eufaula officer and nominator Mike Harris stated.

When Bryning heard the call on his radio, it was for immediate EMS assistance for CPR, also known as cardiopulmonary resuscitation, a “lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating,” according to the American Heart Association.

Bryning instantly knew he could get to the scene faster than anyone else, so when he arrived, he began the procedure on his patrol vehicle.

Following several rounds of CPR, the baby regained its breath and is now fine.

“And I thank God, you know, he put me there. He gave me the training, but ultimately, it’s up to him,” explained Bryning once he was presented with the certificate and special pin.

In a social media post Monday, the American Red Cross of Oklahoma noted that when Bryning arrived on scene, the infant had turned blue and was limp.

“We’re proud to recognize lifesaving heroes like Assistant Chief Bryning,” the organization said:

The Red Cross serving South Central and Southeast Oklahoma recently had the privilege of surprising Eufaula Police… Posted by American Red Cross of Oklahoma on Monday, March 13, 2023

To be nominated for the award, the individual must have utilized the lifesaving skills the Red Cross teaches during an emergency situation.

Now, Bryning is simply grateful the baby is alright and that his training kicked in when he needed it most. He also hopes others will take a CPR class so they can help someone in need if called upon to do so.