A Georgia biker is grateful for a citizen who knew exactly what to do when he was in desperate need of help.

The morning of June 8, 23-year-old Dylan Durham was riding his motorcycle near Stockbridge, GA, when he crashed into a deer and was critically injured, WSB-TV reported Wednesday.

As Durham lay bleeding on the side of Hemphill Road, a man identified as Joe Hoagland was driving home and realized the motorcycle was blocking his way.

Moments after Hoagland pulled out his flashlight and went to investigate the scene, he heard a faint voice in the distance crying for help.

After following the sound and eventually coming upon Durham, whose leg had been severed at his knee, Hoagland dialed 911 to alert first responders.

Meanwhile, Durham kept pleading with Hoagland to keep him alive. “That’s all he kept telling me – please don’t let me die,” the rescuer recalled, noting he worked hard to keep the injured man, who will soon become a father, calm until more help could arrive.

Durham was eventually flown to a hospital in Atlanta where the two men recently met as Durham was recovering from injuries including a severed leg, a broken arm, a fractured foot, and crushed fingers.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the best way to protect yourself in the event of a motorcycle crash is to wear a helmet, cover your arms and legs with clothing made of leather or heavy denim, wear sturdy shoes that cover your ankles, wear gloves, and wear reflective gear.

Durham said he remembers the entire ordeal and was driving to a friend’s house when he crashed into the deer, an occurrence that can cause riders to lose their balance and control.

Hoagland does not usually take that route home, but this time, “God put me there for a reason because I can’t explain it,” he told WSB-TV.

Durham, who is scheduled to leave the hospital on Friday, said the man who saved his life was “definitely an angel.”

Meanwhile, social media users were quick to praise the good Samaritan, one person writing, “Thank God he had him go that way to help the man.”

“What a precious savior. Bless you man for helping. The biker is sooo lucky,” another replied.