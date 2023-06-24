Police and neighbors teamed up on June 15 to rescue a driver from extreme danger in Fairfax County, Virginia.

When Fairfax County Police Department officers came upon the scene, they found a car flipped on its side and on fire, WJLA reported Friday.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. when authorities responded to a call about a single vehicle crash.

“Coming-in hot. Maybe too hot. Last week #FCPD officers and community teamed-up to rescue a man from a burning car. Great work by all. Please remember to drive safe and drive responsibly,” the agency wrote in a social media post.

Video footage shows other cars parked nearby as the vehicle lays on its side with flames and smoke reaching up into the dark sky.

While sirens are heard in the background, two officers are seen dragging the driver out of the car and off to the side of the road to be at a safe distance:

“Around 2:30 am on June 15, officers responded to Annandale Rd & Gallows Rd for a single vehicle crash. The driver struck a curb, hit a telephone pole then a tree and came to a rest on its side,” the law enforcement agency wrote in a subsequent post.

The agency later added that “Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives believe speed & alcohol were factors in the crash. The 27-year-old driver was arrested for DWI.”

A DWI is considered a serious offense in Virginia, and according to state law, the term DWI is used when referring to someone who is driving while intoxicated.

“You can be charged with this if you drive a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 percent or higher, whether or not you appear intoxicated,” per the Charles Hardenburgh, PC, website.

Meanwhile, the Fairfax County Police Department’s vision includes being committed to engaging with neighbors to help stop and fight crime in the area.