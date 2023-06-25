A very special and unique ballerina is inspiring everyone who watches her graceful movements.

Nineteen-year-old Vitória Bueno Boche was born in Mina Gerais, Brazil, without arms due to a congenital defect, but that has never caused her to lose sight of her dreams, the Epoch Times reported Sunday.

Once her physiotherapist realized how much the child loved to dance, she asked her mother to Academia De Dança Ândrea Falsarella to take part in a trial class even though her mother knew nothing about the art form.

However, her mother showed support and kept believing in her little girl who is full of talent. The child was later given a scholarship to the dance studio and worked hard to improve each day.

“Any exercise that I found difficult I insisted and did not give up,” recalled Bueno, who uses her feet to do everything for herself including brushing her teeth.

Now, she dances with a gentle grace and her smile adds to the art.

During an interview in 2021, Bueno said, “I am a role model for people, so I am always looking to improve. I never give up. This gives people a lot of strength.”

After she performed in Germany for a show called Super Talent in 2021 and received the golden buzzer, she was asked to dance for America’s Got Talent All-Stars 2023 and the world fell in love.

Video footage of the performance shows Bueno, wearing a white tutu, dancing gracefully across a stage flooded with blue light.

The judges appear to be in awe as they watch the talented ballerina captivate the audience:

Later, Bueno told the Times that even though life can be hard, people have the option to either press on or give up.

“Regardless of the difficulty, we have to make an effort, dedicate ourselves to always do our best. We can do anything but give up!” she concluded.