A young brain cancer survivor in Creve Couer, Missouri, got a big surprise Friday from some special community members.
Ten-year-old Drew Patchin was getting ready for a journey to Houston when he was told a tour bus and law enforcement officers were ready to escort him to his destination, Fox 2 Now reported.
The excited little boy called it “one of those once-in-a-lifetime things.”
Neighbor Joshua Gumpenberger, who is a firefighter for the St. Louis City Fire Department, knew he had to do something when he heard about Drew’s four-year battle with cancer.
During the event, Drew was also presented with a fire helmet, and a photo shows him holding it with a big smile on his face:
Drew's Crew Update:Family, friends and neighbors gathered last night to see Drew Patchin, brother Tyler, and mom…
Posted by Michele Gumpenberger on Saturday, July 15, 2023
Gumpenberger is no stranger to health challenges, having engaged in a similar fight of his own as a teenager. Therefore, he knows how important it is to have friends and family along for the journey.
Although Drew is about to go up against his third brain tumor, he has massive support behind him.
Be a member of “Drew’s Crew.” Help is needed and it won’t cost you a penny-just some time throughout your days.Drew…
Posted by Michele Gumpenberger on Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Once the family was told the tumor was inoperable in St. Louis and other cities, they visited a doctor in Texas and following diagnosis, a surgery was scheduled for Wednesday.
In the face of such a challenge, Grumpenberger told the child, “Keep your head up, stay positive, and you’ll make it through this. Everyone will.”
Friday was not the first time Drew was made to feel extra special. In June, he got to create an incredible memory while helping the the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) solve the case of the missing Stanley Cup:
