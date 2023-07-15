A young brain cancer survivor in Creve Couer, Missouri, got a big surprise Friday from some special community members.

Ten-year-old Drew Patchin was getting ready for a journey to Houston when he was told a tour bus and law enforcement officers were ready to escort him to his destination, Fox 2 Now reported.

The excited little boy called it “one of those once-in-a-lifetime things.”

Neighbor Joshua Gumpenberger, who is a firefighter for the St. Louis City Fire Department, knew he had to do something when he heard about Drew’s four-year battle with cancer.

“I wanted to really make him feel famous,” he said. In a social media post on Friday, Gumpenberger shared images of the boy and the tour bus and called on friends and family to lend their support: Drew will be leaving our neighborhood at 6pm to head to Houston for cancer treatment. His only wish is to feel famous anyone interested in coming out to line the street as he leaves feel free to contact me. He will be headed out at 6pm with a police and fire truck escort. There will also be a few over passes with fire trucks on them. “If you see the big white tour bus make sure to honk at it,” his post concluded. Calling all friends and family. 10 uear old Drew will be leaving our neighborhood at 6pm to head to Houston for cancer… Posted by Joshua Gumpenberger on Friday, July 14, 2023

During the event, Drew was also presented with a fire helmet, and a photo shows him holding it with a big smile on his face:

Drew's Crew Update:Family, friends and neighbors gathered last night to see Drew Patchin, brother Tyler, and mom… Posted by Michele Gumpenberger on Saturday, July 15, 2023

Gumpenberger is no stranger to health challenges, having engaged in a similar fight of his own as a teenager. Therefore, he knows how important it is to have friends and family along for the journey.

Although Drew is about to go up against his third brain tumor, he has massive support behind him.

Be a member of “Drew’s Crew.” Help is needed and it won’t cost you a penny-just some time throughout your days.Drew… Posted by Michele Gumpenberger on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Once the family was told the tumor was inoperable in St. Louis and other cities, they visited a doctor in Texas and following diagnosis, a surgery was scheduled for Wednesday.

In the face of such a challenge, Grumpenberger told the child, “Keep your head up, stay positive, and you’ll make it through this. Everyone will.”

