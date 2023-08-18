NYC Cops: Pajama-Clad Man Cut in Half by Jump from Hotel Roof

Authorities say an unidentified man jumped 750 feet from the roof of a Manhattan hotel late Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene in Columbus Circle.

He is believed to have jumped off the top of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Images show bystanders on the sidewalk below while officials worked the scene:

Law enforcement sources told the Post the man is believed to have ridden a service elevator to the roof of the building.

“He hit the hotel’s glass awning on the way down, and his body split in half, sources said,” the article stated.

The building is a high-rise residential tower that many wealthy people including billionaire businessmen, call home, according to the New York Daily News.

“A cop at the scene said that the man was wearing pajama bottoms, a print T-shirt and slippers,” the newspaper reported, adding one of the building’s workers said the marquee cut the man in half. The employee also claimed the man lived in the building.

According to the Post, one of the man’s arms was reportedly found across the street and construction scaffolding nearby was spattered with blood.

However, law enforcement also said they currently did not suspect any criminal foul play.

A similar instance happened in May when a young woman died after falling from the roof of a Manhattan hotel on West 47th Street, according to Fox 5 New York.

Investigating officials were working to determine if she jumped or was pushed, and arrested a 24-year-old man regarding the case:

The case involved a couple from Colorado who were visiting the area with their baby. The adults were apparently fighting before the woman died.

In addition, a tourist said she saw the man acting erratically near her own hotel room, and others called 911 during that incident. Authorities later took the man to a hospital for evaluation.