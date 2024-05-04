Biden Campaign: Biden ‘Believes in What These Protesters Are Saying’ and Doesn’t Accept Violence, Antisemitism

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” Biden 2024 Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks stated that President Joe Biden will not accept violence or antisemitism and “believes in what these protesters are saying and he is working to bring peace to the Middle East and bring the situation to a close.”

Fulks said, “[W]hen it comes to this issue, I think it’s important to call out that the President has said, as you said, that he believes in the right for peaceful protest, but that political violence, antisemitism [are] not going to be accepted. The other piece here is that the President believes in what these protesters are saying and he is working to bring peace to the Middle East and bring the situation to a close. And so, we’re going to continue to do that. We know that this issue is a very sensitive issue for a lot of people around the country, and we’re going to be respectful to that and tell them that they have the right to peacefully protest and that we respect their right to protest. But this is an issue that we are going to continue to let play out. The President is working diligently, every day, to bring it to a close, and we’re going to continue to communicate with voters about issues and build out a campaign apparatus that is drawing the stakes of this election and exactly what Donald Trump has done and the dangers that he’s posing to bring into a second term.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett