All Americans will be urged by the Biden administration to get a coronavirus booster shot this autumn ahead of what it claims is a new wave of infections, a White House official said Sunday.

Reuters reports the official said while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports an increase in infections and hospital admissions from the virus, overall levels remain low, however caution is urged.

Moderna and other coronavirus vaccine makers Novavax, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE have all reportedly created versions of their shots ready and aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

On Thursday, Moderna said initial data showed its updated coronavirus vaccine is effective against the “Eris” and “Fornax” subvariants in humans.

Pending approval from health regulators in the United States and Europe, the Reuters reports details companies expect the updated shots to be available in the coming weeks for the autumn vaccination season.

“We will be encouraging all Americans to get those boosters in addition to flu shots and RSV shots,” the official said, referring to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

The fresh push for Americans to line up for booster shots follows the revelation in January that health officials want to make coronavirus booster vaccinations an annual event in America, renewing a call first made by President Joe Biden, as Breitbart News reported.

Several outside experts are quietly urging the Biden administration to scale back its coronavirus booster shot campaign, according to reports. https://t.co/RvQDJ2sjiO — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 6, 2021

Biden first urged Americans last year to get coronavirus vaccine boosters, recommending one additional annual booster shot.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, get one more COVID shot. Once a year. That’s it,” Biden said during a speech on his imitation White House video set.

The president got his fifth coronavirus shot live on camera, even though he contracted and recovered from the virus the July before.