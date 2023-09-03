‘Highway Angel’: Trucker Saves Man Whose Car Fell into Tennessee Ditch

A trucker with a big heart knew exactly what to do when he found a man needing help in Polk County, Tennessee, on July 26.

Neils Dixson and his companion dog, named Casper, were driving in the area after he helped his father celebrate his birthday when something terrible occurred, News Channel 9 reported Thursday.

Dixson told the outlet he hit a rock as he was traveling approximately 50 miles an hour, which pushed his car into a large hole.

Moments later, smoke began filling his vehicle, so he climbed out and away from the crash site. In the chaos, he lost his phone that would have meant he could call for help.

An image shows his vehicle, which appears to be flipped on its side, and another photo with him cuddling his beloved pet:

“I completely lost touch of reality. I sat there with him on the side of the road until the sun came up,” Dixson recalled of the harrowing incident.

News Channel 9 noted that thousands of travelers use Highway 64 that runs through the Ocoee River Gorge.

“The ‘POWER’FUL Ocoee River twists and turns through a steep sided gorge in the heavily forested mountains tucked between Ducktown and Cleveland, Tennessee,” according to the Tennessee River Valley Geo-Tourism website.

Despite all the traffic in the area, trucker Jacob Picklesimer was the only person who saw the man in need and decided to stop and offer his assistance.

He said, “I could tell he was stunned that someone finally stopped. I noticed that he was injured as he was standing up. Automatically, I could tell.”

Niels broke a few bones and was a little scratched up during the crash, but his dog did not survive.

Despite the loss, the two men are glad to have met each other.

“I feel like I gained a friend also. You never know who you’re going to run into, especially at work,” Dixson stated.

In a social media post on August 14, the Truckload Carriers Association named Picklesimer a TCA Highway Angel for stopping to assist the stranded man.

“Congrats Jacob!” the organization said.