A little girl in Winnsboro, Louisiana, is being praised for her heroism and bravery when her loved ones were in danger.

Six-year-old Arianna Prince saved her entire family when their home caught fire on September 23, KNOE reported Sunday.

The Winnsboro Fire Department awarded Arianna the Citizen’s Life Saver Award to recognize her actions.

When Arianna woke up and realized a cabinet was on fire, she ran to alert her mother and help everyone make it out of the home.

Her mother, Misty Gorman, was asleep when the emergency unfolded and had no idea what was happening. However, her courageous daughter knew exactly what to do.

“Today we would like to recognize Arianna Prince, a young hero,” the Town of Winnsboro wrote in a social media post Wednesday.

“She was blessed with the gift of bravery and fearlessness,” the post read above an image of the child holding her special award.

Winnsboro Elementary School also heaped praise on girl, stating, “What a BLESSING! Arianna Prince is a first grade student here at Winnsboro Elementary School. We are so proud of you Arianna, OUR YOUNG HERO!”

Gorman is extremely proud of her beloved daughter. She did not hear the smoke alarms herself but the girl did, and her family could not be more grateful for her quick thinking and calmness under pressure.

“So, she was very brave. She ran through the house, got me, and then, she ran and got her brothers out. Went and got a neighbor, and she got us out. So, we’re very proud of her,” the woman added.

Now, Arianna has expert advice for people if they experience a house fire.

“You should stay calm, and you should crawl out of the fire. If you got on fire, you should roll, and then, you should call firefighters,” she explained.

According to the KNOE report, the fire was believed to have been caused by an electrical problem.