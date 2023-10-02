Navy to Randomly Drug Test SEALs for Use of Steroids and Other Performance-Enhancing Drugs

The United States Navy will begin the random drug testing of SEALs for the use of steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) starting November 1 in what officials call a “decisive move to underscore the health, safety, and readiness” of the force.

The announcement follows the death last year of SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen during “Hell Week” training. While his death was not officially attributed to PEDs, vials and syringes were found in his car, leading to strong speculation that he was using banned substances.

Navy officials said the new testing initiative will consist of urinalysis, with units randomly selected and 15 percent of each unit tested each month.

“The unauthorized and unsupervised use of PEDs is what we are trying to identify and prevent,” Rear Adm. Keith Davids, head of Naval Special Warfare Command, said in the announcement, which was made September 29.

An official autopsy found that Kyle Mullen died of pneumonia. He was also found to have an enlarged heart, the latter of which some reports said could indicate long-term PED use.

The Navy prohibits its members from using steroids, human growth hormones, and selective androgen receptor modulators, which are known as SARMs. “Nevertheless, we realize that some of our teammates may have legitimate medical conditions that need to be treated with prescription supplementation,” Davids explained. “If that is the case, we encourage our teammates, who haven’t already, to speak with their medical providers to get diagnosed and properly treated.”

It remains unclear if transgender service personnel fall within that category. Transgenders are often prescribed hormones as part of their gender reassignment process, and often must continue taking hormones for the long term.

Since March, all SEAL candidates have undergone screening for PEDs in accordance with new protocols, according to a report from the U.S. Naval Institute.

The Navy faced an avalanche of negative media coverage following the death of Kyle Mullen.

In addition to concerns over PED abuse, a subsequent internal investigation raised issues regarding leadership and medical oversight of the SEAL candidacy process, which is one of the most rigorous and physically demanding in the entire armed services.

Navy SEALs have carried out numerous high-profile and dangerous missions, including the killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan and the rescue of Captain Richard Phillips from Somali pirates.

