There were no illegal drugs in actor Matthew Perry’s California home Saturday when he was found unresponsive, according to police sources.

Those sources told TMZ officials did locate anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs, along with a COPD drug inside the star’s residence where his body was found in a jacuzzi, the outlet reported Sunday:

COPD is short for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease — that drug is often used for people who have emphysema or chronic bronchitis. Matthew was a smoker during his life. The L.A. County Coroner will conduct a toxicology exam to determine if any drugs were in Perry’s system, but that could take months.

Following a pickleball game on Saturday afternoon, his assistant reportedly picked up a new cellphone and prescription glasses for his boss.

“Two hours later, the assistant returned to Perry’s home and found him unresponsive in the jacuzzi and called 911,” the TMZ article said.

The 54-year-old is famous for playing the character Chandler Bing on the hit 1990s sitcom Friends, Breitbart News reported Saturday, adding sources said the actor appeared to have drowned.

The outlet continued:

Perry’s 10 seasons on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York. … Unknown at the time was the struggle Perry had with addiction and an intense desire to please audiences. “’Friends’ was huge. I couldn’t jeopardize that. I loved the script. I loved my co-actors. I loved the scripts. I loved everything about the show but I was struggling with my addictions which only added to my sense of shame,” he wrote in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” “I had a secret and no one could know.”

In the days before his death, Perry shared a photo on Instagram of what appears to be the actor relaxing in either a pool or hot tub.

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” the caption read:

Social media users shared their sadness in the comments section of the post, one individual writing, “We all lost a Friend today.”

“Thanks for the smiles you gave when we needed it,” another commented, while someone else said, “I did survive very stressful times thanks to him and the rest of the gang. Feels like losing a friend, doesn’t it?”