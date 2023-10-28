‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry, 54, Found Dead at Home in L.A.

Comedic actor Matthew Perry, forever immortalized as Chandler Bing on the hit 1990s sitcom Friends, has died at the age of 54.

According to TMZ, Los Angeles authorities say Perry “was found in a jacuzzi” inside “an L.A.-area home.” The Los Angeles Times clarifies he was found in his own hom. The outlet’s anonymous sources say the actor appears to have drowned.

“Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest,” the TMZ report continues. “We’re told there were no drugs found at the scene. We’re also told there is no foul play involved.”

Perry became a household name in the 1990s on the hit sit-com Friends before going on to star in silver-screen hits like The Whole Nine Yards alongside Bruce Willis and Fools Rush In alongside Salma Hayek. He has been outspoken for years about his struggle with alcohol abuse.

“By the time I was 18, I was drinking every day,” he once said.

No further details of Perry’s death have been provided at this time.